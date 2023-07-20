Last Sunday, the Rodeo Grounds in Kennedy were busy as the 3rd Annual Kids Summer Sizzler Rodeo provided some enthusiastic young rodeo athletes with an opportunity to take part in a number of different events.

Lindsey Weichel (event organizer) says that the Summer Sizzler Rodeo began when a group of parents who had been brought together by their shared love for rodeo – decided to create an event that would allow their children to experience rodeo competition as well.

“The Summer Sizzler Rodeo is designed specifically for kids 12 and under.

“A group of us that became friends when we were taking part in High School Rodeo saw that a lot of our kids were interested in horses and rodeo too. But even though kids as young as Grade 5 can take part in High School Rodeo at the “Junior” level, the COVID restrictions meant that there weren’t many competitions that kids could go and take part in.

“But even with the restrictions, an outside event for less than 150 people could be held here. So, my friends and I decided to have a rodeo of our own. The first Summer Sizzler Rodeo was held in 2021 at my place near Odessa, with about 30 kids taking part.

“All of those kids had so much fun that we decided to make it an annual event. And since the COVID restrictions had eased, we decided to hold it here at the Kennedy Rodeo Grounds. The Rodeo Association was great to let us use the facility, and having it here meant that more kids could take part.”

She adds that the event also allows a unique community to come together.

“There’s a huge amount of volunteer effort from this wonderful group of parents that makes this event happen. Families come and camp here at the Rodeo Grounds, and just pitch in to do whatever has to be done.

“We also have amazing sponsors that have come on board with us. Some of those sponsors are family and friends. But the first year we did this, I went around to different businesses and told them that we were organizing a rodeo for kids.

“As soon as they heard what we were doing, those businesses didn’t hesitate to get involved. And we continue to receive tremendous support from them – which allows us to hand out some nice prizes in each of the five divisions (Ages 12 & Under down to Ages 6 & Under) that we have.

“This year, for example, we had a Championship and Reserve Champion Buckle that we handed out. We also gave out one ‘Fly Sheet’, a set of bell-boots and a duffle bag in every division. And every kid that took part got a Bunny-hug – so none of them went home empty-handed.”

Despite the time and effort needed to hold an event like the Kids Summer Sizzle Rodeo, Weichel says that having the chance to see their kids enjoying something that will benefit them is ample reward for all of that hard work.

“We’re doing this for our kids. Something like this gives us parents a chance to guide and encourage our kids – and help them to grow and learn what it takes to accomplish something that’s important to them.

“At the same time, the kids just had SO much fun! Some of these kids have done this before. But for others, this was their first rodeo. And those kids were going out there and giving it their best…with big smiles on their faces. It doesn’t get better than that!”