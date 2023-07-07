On June 28, 2023 at approximately 5:05 p.m., Canora RCMP received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian on Highway #49 in Preeceville, SK.

Investigation determined an adult female threatened to injure two other adult women. The adult female then drove toward the women, striking one of them. The woman was taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The adult female left the scene but was located and arrested later that evening.

40-year-old Crissa Kisser from Preeceville is charged with:

– two counts, attempted murder, Section 239(b), Criminal Code;

– two counts, assault with weapon, Section 267(a), Criminal Code;

– one count, fail to stop after accident causing bodily harm, Section 320.16(2), Criminal Code;

– one count, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, Section 320.13(2), Criminal Code; and

– two counts, uttering threats, Section 264.1(1)(a), Criminal Code.

She has been remanded into custody until her next appearance in Canora Provincial Court, scheduled for August 3, 2023 (Information 90500900 and 90507503).

A Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist assisted in this investigation.