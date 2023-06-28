Peacefully, and with his family by his side, Don passed away at the age of 78 after a long battle with cancer on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Don was a beloved husband of Ruth who were married March 1, 1965, 58 years. Loving father of Darcy (Debbie), Warren (Michelle), Shannon Goebel (Bill), Rolanda (Craig Hershmiller); grandchildren, Amber, Tyler, Kyle, Lacie, Blake, Shelby and Tamara; great-grandchildren, Paisley, Hudson, Elbry, Riley, Bradlym, Saylor and Grayson.

Don and Ruth owned a cabin for many, many years at Crooked Lake and this is where they created some of their fondest memories with family and friends. He was the most loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather.

Don worked for the CN for 35 years and once he decided to retire he and Ruth spent many years wintering in Arizona. Along the way making numerous lifelong friends.

He will always be remembered for his kindness and quick wit as he was always making people laugh and smile.

Arrangements were Bailey’s Funeral and Cremation Care.