Wolseley High School acknowledged the accomplishments of eight students during a graduation program on June 16.

After the singing of “O Canada,” April Dahnke brought greetings from Wolseley School Community Council, and Councillor Tim Taylor addressed the students on behalf of the Town of Wolseley. PVSD Board Member Jana Wolfe and MLA Steven Bonk also congratulated the graduates.

Ryan Whalley gave the principal’s address and guest speaker Christine Clark shared a few words with the graduates. Karissa Banbury gave the valedictory address; other students expressed appreciation for family members and staff who had supported the graduates throughout their formative years.

Special guests and dignitaries, including PVSD Superintendent of Education Derek Smith, were in attendance to present awards to the graduates. Then the principal presented diplomas to each of them. Following a video presentation featuring the graduating class, the program concluded with a grand march.

Wolseley Grad Awards 2023

PVSD Student Leadership Award – Kendrik Obispo

PVSD Student Success Award – Mason Johnston

PVSD Director of Education Achievement Award – Lita Malach

The Randy Clark “Ultimate Warrior” Scholarship – Kendrik Obispo

Royal Canadian Legion Wolseley Branch #36 Award – Karissa Banbury

Western Financial Group Inspirational Award – Lita Malach

Wolseley Knights of Columbus Bursary – Aiva Bieber

Cornerstone Credit Union Scholarship – Aiva Bieber

Wolseley Band Parents Association Award – Aiva Bieber, Lita Malach and Kendrik Obispo

Wolseley West Central Pelleting Award – Aiva Bieber

Gaia Power Student of the Year Scholarship – Aiva Bieber

Dr. Isman Memorial Award – Kendrik Obispo

Hospital Auxiliary Award – Karissa Banbury

Sander Memorial Scholarship – Karissa Banbury

Lions’ Service Club Award – Aiva Bieber

Uncle Gordon Good Humour Award – Mitchell Sexsmith

USASK Guaranteed Entrance Scholarship – Lita Malach

Sask Snowmobile Association Award – Lita Malach

Queen Diamond Jubilee Award – Karissa Banbury

Governor General Award – Maggie Beth Bieber.