Wolseley High School acknowledged the accomplishments of eight students during a graduation program on June 16.
After the singing of “O Canada,” April Dahnke brought greetings from Wolseley School Community Council, and Councillor Tim Taylor addressed the students on behalf of the Town of Wolseley. PVSD Board Member Jana Wolfe and MLA Steven Bonk also congratulated the graduates.
Ryan Whalley gave the principal’s address and guest speaker Christine Clark shared a few words with the graduates. Karissa Banbury gave the valedictory address; other students expressed appreciation for family members and staff who had supported the graduates throughout their formative years.
Special guests and dignitaries, including PVSD Superintendent of Education Derek Smith, were in attendance to present awards to the graduates. Then the principal presented diplomas to each of them. Following a video presentation featuring the graduating class, the program concluded with a grand march.
Wolseley Grad Awards 2023
PVSD Student Leadership Award – Kendrik Obispo
PVSD Student Success Award – Mason Johnston
PVSD Director of Education Achievement Award – Lita Malach
The Randy Clark “Ultimate Warrior” Scholarship – Kendrik Obispo
Royal Canadian Legion Wolseley Branch #36 Award – Karissa Banbury
Western Financial Group Inspirational Award – Lita Malach
Wolseley Knights of Columbus Bursary – Aiva Bieber
Cornerstone Credit Union Scholarship – Aiva Bieber
Wolseley Band Parents Association Award – Aiva Bieber, Lita Malach and Kendrik Obispo
Wolseley West Central Pelleting Award – Aiva Bieber
Gaia Power Student of the Year Scholarship – Aiva Bieber
Dr. Isman Memorial Award – Kendrik Obispo
Hospital Auxiliary Award – Karissa Banbury
Sander Memorial Scholarship – Karissa Banbury
Lions’ Service Club Award – Aiva Bieber
Uncle Gordon Good Humour Award – Mitchell Sexsmith
USASK Guaranteed Entrance Scholarship – Lita Malach
Sask Snowmobile Association Award – Lita Malach
Queen Diamond Jubilee Award – Karissa Banbury
Governor General Award – Maggie Beth Bieber.
Wolseley High School acknowledged the accomplishments of eight students during a graduation program on June 16.