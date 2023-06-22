Beginning next Tuesday (June 27), visitors to the Town of Kipling Website will have the opportunity to sample some of what the different cultures represented in this community have to offer.

As Susan Hengen (Leisure Services Manager) explains, the Town of Kipling decided to join with the rest of the country in celebrating our unique multicultural heritage and character.

“June 27th is National Multicultural Day in Canada. We knew that we could not organize an event that would allow us to feature all the cultures that we have represented in Kipling, because we have residents from a large number of different cultural backgrounds in our community.

“But we did want to showcase a sample of the different cultures that we have in Kip-ling. So, we chose five cultures that we would focus on.

“The Hungarian culture was an obvious choice since they were among the founders of Kipling. We chose to feature both the Philippines and Mexico because we have a significant number of residents from those countries here.

“Great Britan was added to the list, as we’ve had the Weedings from Great Britian living here for several years. And we chose to showcase the Ukraine because we have several people in the community who are of Ukrainian descent, and because we have recently had two individuals from the Ukraine move to this community to work at PIC.”

She goes on to say that ‘A Taste of Kipling’ will allow both residents and those living in other parts of the world to sample some of what these five cultures have to offer.

“We’ve invited residents from those cultures to share their favorite recipes with us, and we’ve chosen one recipe from each to share. We are creating short videos that demonstrate how each dish is made. Then the recipes and videos will be posted on the Town of Kipling Website beginning on June 27th.

“This will allow visitors to the website to choose the recipes that they would like to try and sample as many of these dishes as they wish. And people from anywhere in the world will be able to take part in this if they wish.”

Hengen adds that ‘A Taste of Kipling’ (which is sponsored by PIC) may lead to the creation of a larger annual event.

“This virtual event is a low-cost but effective way of showcasing a sample of the different cultures that are represented in Kipling. This might very well be the first step towards creating a larger, in-person event in the future.

“But an event like that would necessarily involve more organization and cost, because we would certainly have to showcase all of the cultures that exist in our community at an event like that, and Kipling is a very diverse place!”