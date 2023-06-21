Leona Lynn Gerard was born July 11, 1988, in Broadview, SK. She was the seventh of eight children born to Hubert and Wyona Gerard. She passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

Leona is survived by the love of her life, her daughter, Myah; her boyfriend, Danny Fenty; her parents, Hubert and Wyona Gerard; sister Lisa (Lance) and niece Ellison; sister Lana (Ian), nephews Ethan and Keelan; brother Lyle (Marissa), niece Bailey, nephews Kohen and Griffin; sister Laura (Shawn), nieces Chloe and Kayla, nephews Riley, Brendan and Blake; brother Lydell (Chelsea), nieces Kayla, Kendall and Rylee, nephews Jason, Dreyden, and Colt; brother Larry (Stephanie), niece Sophia and nephew Levi; and her baby sister, Lynnette (Brian), who is expecting. She leaves behind many friends she called family as well.

Leona was a beautiful person inside and out. She had the biggest heart and the most beautiful smile to go with it. Leona cared so deeply for her family and friends and for those around her. She was so kind and passionate. She made an impact on many lives and forever will be missed!

Leona’s funeral was held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Moosomin Baptist Church with Pastors David Hepburn and Jonathon Shierman officiating.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Whitewood and Melville.