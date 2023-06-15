Accomplish what you want and learn from your experiences

Last weekend, the Kipling Gymnasium was once again filled to capacity as family and friends gathered to celebrate the achievement of the 33 students who are graduating from Kipling School this year.

After being escorted into the gym by their parents and/or other family members, the graduates took their place in the spotlight.

Kipling Mayor Pat Jackson was the first to deliver congratulations to the class, encouraging them to “never stop learning” and to “take pride in what you do, because what you do will be a testament to who you are and what your values are”.

Jackson also reminded the graduates to “enjoy the accomplishments you’ve achieved so far, look forward to the challenges and accomplishments that are ahead of you, and come back often to this place where so many people love you”.

Mrs. Terry Berglund then brought greetings from the Prairie Valley School Division. Berglund noted that the graduates had gained potentially valuable insights from the challenges that they have faced over the past few years.

“It has taken hard work, resiliency, and inner strength for you to achieve the goal that you have reached today. These attributes have helped you to find success and overcome challenges such as learning disruptions, cancelled extra-curricular activities, and long periods of not being able to be in school. No matter what was thrown at you, you kept pushing forward and this is a remarkable achievement.

“Whatever path you choose in life, with these skills that you’ve learned and the knowledge that you’ve gained here at Kipling School, you will make a difference in your own special way.”

Both Steven Bonk (MLA for Moosomin Constituency) and Dr. Robert Kitchen (MP for Souris-Moose Mountain Constituency) congratulated the graduates on reaching this milestone.

Dr. Kitchen went on to encourage the graduates to remain open minded and ready to pursue the possibilities that lie ahead.

“One of the things that has resonated with me over the years, is something that a professor told me when I was in university. His statement was, ‘What your mind can conceive, and your heart can believe, you can achieve’. I say that to you with great reverence because that bit of wisdom has helped me to become the person that I am today.”

During her message from the teachers, Mrs. Krysta Grieve created a “mural” of the class for the audience, by remarking on the special contribution that each individual had brought to the group.

In response, graduates Peter Toth and Braeden Meszaros expressed gratitude on behalf of the class for the patient instruction that they had received.

“We want to say, ‘Thank you’ to all of our teachers, for never giving up on us, even on those days when they had many reasons and opportunities to do so!”

The “Spotlight on the Grads” by Zach Barath and Cyson Romanow brought memories and laughter, as they offered their predictions on what the future might hold for themselves and their classmates.

In his message to the graduates, Principal David Bircher talked about the various experiences through which he had been able to “get an education” and arrive at the place that he has now, exhorting each of the graduates to “get your education by gathering all that you can from the things that you experience along the way”.

Diplomas were then presented to each of the graduates by Principal David Bircher and Vice-Principal Garth Shoemaker.

The celebration was then brought to a close by Valedictorian Paige Manns, who spoke about the bonds that had drawn the class together during the past 12 years.

“In old growth forests, many don’t realize how far the tree roots grow or that almost all of those roots are connected. When a tree is in a good spot, where it receives plenty of sunlight and nutrients from the ground, it ends up with a surplus of these resources. That tree will join its roots with those around it, not because this betters the individual, but because it makes the forest stronger.

“Our class has grown to be much like an old growth forest. While some might have had an easier time grasping the various resources that were made available to us over the years, we passed on those resources to each other, strengthening our bonds and making our community stronger as a whole.

“I know that we will each strengthen our future communities, wherever those communities are or whatever we end up doing. But I also know that each of us will always have a place in this forest, because here, our roots are strong.”