Forty-seven graduates walked the red carpet to receive their diplomas last Friday night. The gym was filled to capacity with family members and friends eager to celebrate the students’ accomplishments.

A Hollywood theme had been adopted for the event and a film reel hung along one wall, filled with photo collages featuring each member of the Class of 2023. The ceremony opened with “O Canada,” sung by Abbeygail May, along with a Flag Song and Victory Song by the White Buffalo Calf Singers from Star Blanket Cree Nation. Other special guests included PVSD Board Member Tara-Leigh Heslip and PVSD Learning Superintendent Lorrie Anne Harkness.

Salutatorian Sophie Bowden encouraged her classmates to embrace change as a means for positive character development. Later, valedictorian Victoria Varga recalled the lessons learned in high school and expressed appreciation to the parents and teachers who helped the diverse student body achieve their goals. In keeping with the Hollywood theme, Principal Shawn Morris shared advice inspired by quotes from famous actors like Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington.

Following Principal Morris’ address, graduates received their awards and diplomas. Math teacher Trevor Viergutz took the role of emcee for the program and entertained both students and their guests with his introduction for each graduate. Not only did Viergutz provide information about the students’ favorite school memories, he also suggested a humorous “secret aspiration” for each before stating their actual future plans for education or employment.

The program concluded with an Honour Song by the drummers and then the graduates participated in a grand march around the gym before exiting the school.