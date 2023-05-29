There were two serious accidents on May 27 involving teenage drivers, one which claimed the life of a 20-year old passenger.



At approximately 2:26 p.m., Esterhazy RCMP responded to the report of a vehicle rollover carrying four occupants on Range Road 1325, approximately 3.5 km north of Churchbridge, SK. Esterhazy RCMP responded immediately along with EMS from Langenburg. A 15-year-old female was identified as being the driver of the vehicle, and did not have any injuries reported to police. Two other passengers, an 18-year-old female and a 16-year-old male were all taken to hospital with what were reported as non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released from hospital. A 20-year-old male passenger was declared deceased on scene by EMS. His family has been notified. An RCMP collision analyst along with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service also attended to investigate further. The investigation into the cause of the rollover is ongoing.

At approximately 3 p.m., Yorkton RCMP responded to the report of a collision between a truck and a train between Highway 309 and Highway 9. Initial investigation determined a 16-year-old driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, collided with a power unit on the CN train. The local fire department along with officers from the CN Rail also responded. Yorkton RCMP attended in an assisting capacity and maintained traffic safety. The driver was charged for driving a vehicle without due care and attention under Sec. 213(1) of the Traffic Safety Act.