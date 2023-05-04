On April 30, 2023 at approximately 12:40 a.m., Yorkton RCMP received a report of an assault at a business in Yorkton. Investigation determined there was an altercation between a group of individuals outside of the business. An adult male, who was armed with a knife, then assaulted an adult individual. Bear spray was also deployed at the victim, who was taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Some occupants of the business and surrounding area also suffered from the effects of the bear spray.

As a result of investigation, 21-year-old Jason Finlay from Yorkton was arrested on May 1 and charged with:

– one count, assault with weapon, Section 267(a), Criminal Code;

– one count, possession of a dangerous weapon, Section 88(2), Criminal Code;

– one count, resist arrest, Section 129(a), Criminal Code;

– two counts, carry a weapon contrary to order, Section 117.01(3), Criminal Code;

– one count, carry a concealed weapon, Section 90(2), Criminal Code; and

– one count, administer a noxious substance, Section 245, Criminal Code.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on May 10, 2023 (Information #90488682).

22-year-old Terran Finlay from Yorkton is charged with:

– one count, assault with weapon, Section 267(a), Criminal Code; and

– one count, possession of a dangerous weapon, Section 88(2), Criminal Code.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest and Yorkton RCMP are working to locate him.

Terran Finlay is described as approximately 5’9” and 150 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of the word ‘stay’ on his right hand, the word ‘true’ on his left hand, a turtle and a mask on his left arm and the name ‘Finlay’ on his right arm.

If you see Terran Finlay, do not approach him. Report sighting and information on his whereabouts to Yorkton RCMP at Yorkton 306-786-2400. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.