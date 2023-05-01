Broadview RCMP have been investigating over a dozen break and enters in the town of Broadview that occurred between Friday April 28th and Sunday April 30th.

It is believed that all of the break and enters are related and committed by one male suspect. Item’s stolen include groceries, alcohol, along with several sets of vehicle keys. The male suspect entered residences through unlocked doors, windows, as well as, used a crowbar to gain entry. During one of the Break and Enters on the morning of Sunday April 30th the male suspect entered a residence and stole keys to a 2020 Ford Expedition and then used the keys to steal the vehicle. The vehicle has been tracked and located in Moose Jaw, SK. It is believed the suspect is currently out of the area.

RCMP are requesting the public to check their property’s in the area. Please check any security video they may have to assist RCMP is identifying the suspect. RCMP is also requesting anyone with information about this incident to contact the Broadview RCMP by calling 306-696-5200. Information can be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com