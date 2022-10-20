Home IH News IH PDF Edition Indian Head-Wolseley News – October 21, 2022 Indian Head-Wolseley News – October 21, 2022 By Grasslands News Group - October 20, 2022 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Indian Head – Wolseley News – October 28, 2022 Indian Head-Wolseley News – October 14, 2022 Indian Head-Wolseley News – October 7, 2022 Provincial News Smoke from controlled burn causes multiple vehicle collision; one man killed RCMP - October 27, 2022 On October 26, 2022, at approximately 5:30 a.m., Maidstone RCMP received the report of smoke from a controlled burn causing a traffic hazard on... Hunters out near Weyburn, Ceylon, Minton, Bengough and Colgate asked to... October 26, 2022 Poachers suspended, fined $16,960 for unlawful use of other hunter’s game... October 25, 2022 Saskatchewan RCMP warn of social media fraud October 25, 2022 Local area group of 52 shares $1 million MAXMILLIONS prize October 14, 2022 Special Sections Small Business Week – October 21, 2022 October 20, 2022