Juanita Carmela Skulmoski was born on Sept. 29, 1970 in Esterhazy, SK. She passed away suddenly in the Southeast Integrated Care Centre (SEICC), Moosomin, SK. on the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the age of 51 years.

Juantita was baptized in Esterhazy, confirmed in Spy Hill, attended school in Spy Hill and high school in Langenburg. She went on to get her cosmetology diploma in Brandon, MB.

Juanita loved hairdressing, cooking and baking. She also did a lot of crocheting and had an immense passion of growing tropical plants. She also enjoyed sun-tanning, bonfires and small dogs.

From Juanita’s first marriage, a daughter, Tiffany Amber was born in 1995. In 2004, a son, Harley Levi was born.

Juanita married Bruce Skulmoski in 2014.

Because of health reasons, she closed her hairdressing business, only doing hair for immediate family when she was able. She worked at a few other jobs also; the Co-op grocery store in Whitewood being her last.

Juanita was predeceased by her daughter, Tiffany Amber in 1997; her father-in-law, Ed Skulmoski in 2017; her step-father, John Sippola in 2018; and her grandparents.

She leaves to mourn her passing, her beloved husband, Bruce; beloved son, Harley; mother, Charlene Sippola; brother, Clint Chopping; father, George Chopping; aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.

Thank You

We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the emergency staff at SEICC in Moosomin, and to Stars Ambulance Services staff, for their immediate response with Juanita. Our heartfelt thanks also to Pastor Gerald Andersen and to Peter Carscadden Funeral Service in Esterhazy, for their time and special care in helping us through this. We are also so sincerely grateful for all the prayers, flowers, cards, texts, visits, memorial donations and other in-person condolences during this difficult time. May God bless you all and keep you in His care.

–Bruce Skulmoski, Harley Wehner, Charlene Sippola and Clint Chopping.