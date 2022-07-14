The Village of Kennedy will again be the destination of choice for rodeo fans – with the 89th Annual Moose Mountain Pro Rodeo set to take place on July 22 – 24th.

Along with the rodeo events that visitors look forward to seeing at the MMPR each year, Jill Lowe (Moose Mountain Rodeo Association) says that visitors will notice a couple of additions this year.

“Rodeo fans won’t be disappointed! We’ll have the same great action happening in the rodeo arena that people are expecting to see.

“But this year, Mutton Busting will be returning to the MMPR!

“We’ll also have the ‘Daring Divas’ (a trick riding team) performing after both the Saturday and Sunday rodeo performances – before the Wild Pony Races.

“The Rodeo Parade will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, with the Demolition Derby starting right after the parade is over on Saturday and the finals happening after Sunday’s rodeo performance. We have a guaranteed prize of $2,000 for the First-Place finisher in the Demolition Derby this year. So, people can look forward to seeing some exciting action there as well!”