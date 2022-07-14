Construction is progressing nicely at the Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park in Indian Head.

A committee began the project as a means of honoring the RCMP officer who was killed in June 2021 while responding to a call in Wolseley. After the tragic incident, fundraising began in August and was met with a tremendous response from the community and surrounding area.

In addition to thousands of monetary donations from individuals and groups, contractors have given many in-kind donations to the project. For example, Ennis Equipment provided excavation and topsoil, and SVC Construction worked with its subcontractors to donate construction of a gazebo.

Concrete was poured in late June and the committee installed custom-made benches and garbage cans. They plan to install a nine-piece exercise circuit this week and irrigation is also being installed. A monument and arch will be placed at the park entrance after the concrete sidewalk cures.

A gazebo was constructed on the northwest corner of the park last week. Metal roofing and lighting will soon be added to the structure. Although not included in the park’s original plan, extra funding enabled the committee to order a small playground that is expected to ship in late July. It will have a slide and monkey bars, and one side will be designed to resemble an RCMP vehicle.

The park project is expected to be complete next month, with a grand opening scheduled for August 20 at 2 p.m. The program has been postponed a week from its original date to ensure all elements have been installed and accommodate RCMP members that wish to attend.