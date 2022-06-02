Community members are invited to test their endurance later this month as they swim laps at Fairly Lake, bike and run through the picturesque town of Wolseley.

A few months ago, Vance Weber and a few acquaintances decided to organize a triathlon in Wolseley as a means of raising money for the Randy Clark Legacy Park project at the local high school. They also recognized an increase in screen time for their children and more sedentary habits developed during the COVID-19 lockdowns, making them feel a need to incorporate more physical activity in their families’ lives.

“It was a combination of a fundraising opportunity and another way to motivate physical activity because we’ve all suffered physically the last couple of years,” Weber told Grasslands News.

Although the TriSask, Triathlon Canada and World Triathlon organizations have all sanctioned the event so athletes can earn points through participation, it is intended as a family friendly program.

“This is meant to be fun – going out there and challenging yourself a little bit,” Weber said.

The staging point for Wolseley’s inaugural event on June 25 will be the beach on Garnet Street, with a staggered start for competitors beginning at 8:30 a.m. After completing their swim, participants will proceed with biking and running events along scenic courses and conclude with a small ceremony to recognize the athletes.

Adults can select from one of three categories including Olympic, Sprint, and Super Sprint. These range in difficulty from a 1,500m swim, 40 km bike ride, and 10 km run to a 375m swim, 8 km bike ride and 2.5 km run. Groups of two or three athletes have the option of entering as a relay team. There is also a Kids of Steel category with adjusted distances for ages 15 and under.

A hydration station will be available for competitors and an ambulance will be onsite as a precaution. Safety personnel will also be monitoring the courses by boat and bike.

To help further promote a safe experience for all athletes, a free clinic is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on June 8 at Dr. Isman Elementary School. Weather permitting, a Saskatchewan Triathlon Coach will provide information about safety, transitions, and other relevant aspects of a triathlon.

Several competitors have already registered for the triathlon but more are welcome. Volunteers are also needed to help with various logistics. Organizers have not announced a registration deadline but participants are encouraged to register early to ensure they receive a specially designed t-shirt.

Registration forms for athletes and volunteers can be found online at www.wolseleytriathlon.com and additional questions can be directed to Vance Weber at 306-698-7337.