A group of youth from Indian Head, known as The Change Makers, carried signs with red handprints and the slogan “No More Stolen Sisters” as they led a procession through town last week. The Change Makers see the wrongs in society and strive to make a difference through the activities they organize. Their most recent event, the “Walk to End Violence” against women and children, was hosted in solidarity with the Moose Hide Campaign Day on May 12.

Students from Grades 3 to 12 joined the Change Makers for the walk last Thursday afternoon, providing educators with an opportunity to discuss the serious issue with them. Members of the Indian Head RCMP detachment, Mayor Steven Cole, PVSD Director of Education Luc Lerminiaux, PVSD Board member Tara-Leigh Heslip, and local residents also demonstrated their support by joining the procession. In addition to raising awareness through the community walk and other programing such as sleeping in a tipi the night before, some of the participants chose to fast for the day. The ceremony of fasting was intended to demonstrate humility and commitment to change.

Similar to Red Dress Day, or the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) that was commemorated a week before on May 5, Moose Hide Campaign Day is an opportunity to stand against violence toward women and children.

Paul Lacerte and his daughter Raven started the Moose Hide Campaign in 2011 when they were hunting moose near the Highway of Tears in British Columbia.

“We had a moment of inspiration to take that moose hide, tan it, cut it up into little squares and give it to men – as an outward sign of our commitment to end violence against women and children in this country,” said Paul Lacerte.

The Lacertes’ idea grew into a far-reaching anti-violence movement with more than two million moose hide pins distributed in North America. The pins became not only a token of commitment to stand up for women; they also serve as conversation starters and provide opportunities to talk about how things can change.

Women have often led initiatives that seek to address domestic violence but the Moose Hide Campaign emphasizes the need for men and boys to be part of the solution. The campaign uses Indigenous teachings and seeks to end violence against women by promoting a healthy masculinity and relationships. It challenges men to stand up for women, hold other men accountable, model and teach boys how to be truly loving and respectful, and supports men in their own healing.