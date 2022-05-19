There will be some unique rodeo action taking place at the Rodeo Grounds in Kennedy this long weekend, as a group of young bareback and saddle bronc riders gather to learn more about the sport – from some of the best.

Prime Time Rodeo is offering the Rodeo Development Camp. Jim Lawrence (Owner – Prime Time Rodeo) says that the response has been good.

“We have 25 young cowboys and cowgirls that have registered for the camp. So, we will have a very good number of participants taking part. We have one participant registered who is 14 (and is as eager to ride as anyone I’ve ever seen!). But the average age of the rest is 20-22. Many of these young riders have been on fewer than 5 horses to date. Some of them have never ridden before,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence says that the camp will give these “green” riders a chance to find out if bareback or saddle bronc riding is the right choice for them.

“These young folks are coming to check this out while they still can. There are some people who talk about trying something like this – but never do. And until you try – you can’t know whether it’s for you or not. We’re offering this camp – so that these riders can give this a try,” he said.

He adds that organizers have also taken steps to ensure that the camp is affordable.

“We’ve put together some used equipment. The equipment for riding can run around $2,000. And we know some of these riders won’t have any equipment of their own. So, we want to be sure that we have enough equipment on hand, so that everyone is outfitted properly,” said Lawrence. “As well, the Moose Mountain Pro Rodeo has allowed us to use their facilities at no charge – and we’ve been fortunate enough to find a sponsor to partner with us. That means that we’re able to offer free tuition to the participants. That’s important, because when you factor in the price of gas to get here and other expenses – a tuition fee of $300 – $400 (which is what many other camps like this require) would mean that some couldn’t afford to take part.”

Lawrence points out that much of the instruction focus will be on teaching participants how to be safe in the rodeo arena.

“Safety will be a big part of the instruction that participants receive. There are so many things that a person has to do when they are getting ready to ride – things that someone who hasn’t done this before wouldn’t think about. But if you do these things right, you can greatly reduce your chance of getting injured. That’s why we’re going to focus on teaching these riders how to do these things…and how to get out of trouble if you need to,” he said.

Lawrence also notes that the instructors at the camp each have years of experience.

“Brady Dinwoodie is a very knowledgeable rider. He was on a rodeo team in college and received first-rate instruction. He’s gone on to have a very successful career and is still competing – though he has slowed down a bit to accommodate his family and his work. Richmond Champion is my son-in-law. He’ also had a very successful career and is still competing. But he was sidelined with an injury and has made the wise choice to take the rest of the season off so that he can heal properly. This camp is something Richmond is looking forward to. We’ve talked about doing something like this before. But he couldn’t fit it into his schedule. Now, because of what’s happened, he’s able to do this,” he said.

Along with instruction, Lawrence notes that each of the participants will be given chances to ride.

“Participants will be able to ride on both Sunday and Monday. All of them will have the chance to ride at least one horse each day – maybe more. We won’t force anybody to ride if they don’t want to. Some of the youngest riders might want to just watch – and that’s fine. But we will encourage participants to try and ride. You can listen to someone talk about something like this until they’re blue in the face. But you won’t really get it until you experience it. Then, the things that you’ve heard start to make sense,” he said.

Lawrence says that the hope is that the camp will benefit both the participants and the sport of rodeo itself.

“This camp is about building for the future. We want to encourage young people like these to consider taking part in rodeo. Everyone who participates in the camp will have their novice fees paid, if they go on to take part in a Prime Time Rodeo Event. At the same time, we’ll be able to know that the riders who took part in our school will be showing up at a rodeo with some knowledge. They’ll have a better idea of what to expect and know what they can do if they’re in trouble. That will go a long way in helping these cowboys and cowgirls stay safe. Because in rodeo – once the anthem is sung and they crack that first gate open – everything that happens from then on is unrehearsed,” said Lawrence.