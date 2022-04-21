Cheryl Dubois featured as STARS VIP in radiothon

Our lives are composed of moments. It is easy to take those moments for granted. We live through so many of them – effortlessly – without noticing their passage. Yet within the space of a single moment – our lives can change completely.

During the ‘Critical Care on The Air’ Radiothon that was recently held to benefit STARS Air Ambulance, Cheryl Dubois from Langbank was featured as one of STARS ‘VIP’ (Very Important Patient).

While on air, Cheryl spoke about the moment that she and her daughter Zoe faced on March 2nd, 2019 as the pair were driving home from Kenosee Lake after work.

“It was another -42 night and the wind was howling. There was one other vehicle on the road, and it was coming toward us. There was a drift in their lane. The driver hit the drift, came directly in front of us, and hit us head-on at highway speed,” said Dubois.

Tragically, the driver of the vehicle that had hit Cheryl and Zoe’s car did not survive the accident. Zoe (who had been driving at the time of the accident) sustained minor injuries. Cheryl was critically injured.

According to the STARS website, the helicopter does not fly in extreme cold. But that night – STARS flew. That flight made all the difference for Cheryl Dubois.

“The seatbelt had pushed everything from the bottom of my stomach – all of my organs – up through my diaphragm. I also had an aortic dissection (a tear in the artery wall). I’ve been told by nurses and doctors that they don’t know how I didn’t bleed to death before I made it to the hospital. So, I’m very grateful to STARS. I would not have made it if I’d had to go by ambulance to a smaller hospital. I am only alive because STARS got there in time,” said Dubois.

During the moments, days, weeks and months that have followed since the accident, Cheryl has endured and fought through a slow recovery. She says she has made a lot of progress in the three years since her accident.

“Science is incredible. I am only alive because of science. To this day, I actually can’t absorb any nutrients on their own. I need to be fed by IV nutrition. And I’ve had five major surgeries to get me to where I am today. I do have some physical limitations. I have no facia and no muscle left in my abdomen from the accident. So, I have to wear a binder 24 hours a day. I can’t bend over, and I can’t pick up anything. I kind of have a five pound lifting limit (which isn’t very much). I also require a lot of rest. I didn’t realize when your body is recovering how much sleep you need. I’m kind of like a senior citizen and have a good couple hour nap every day. But that works for me,” said Dubois.

As well, Cheryl says that since the accident, her moments pass at a different pace.

“My life has slowed down a lot. But it has made me grateful every day that I’m alive – because I should not be here. I’ve had to accept that I’m living a different life now. And this is where I’m supposed to be,” said Dubois.

After her accident, Cheryl asked to meet the people who had saved her life and expressed her desire to ‘give back’ to STARS.

“I reached out to STARS and asked to meet my crew members. Unless you reach out and go meet them, they never know if a patient has survived or not. Once the patient is dropped off at the hospital – they are out of their care. So, having that chance – to meet my STARS crew (the two nurses and two pilots) was an amazing and emotional experience,” said Dubois. “While there, I had volunteered to help any way I could. And Mark Oddan (who is the Senior Communication Advisor) has kept in touch with me. Mark reached out to me and asked if I would be willing to be one of the featured patients on the ‘Critical Care on The Air’ Radiothon this year. Along with sharing my story on air, they asked if I would be willing to fundraise for the event.”

To date, over $400,000 has been raised for STARS through this year’s Critical Care on the Air Radiothon. Of that total, over $14,000 has been raised through Cheryl’s fundraising efforts.

Cheryl says that through sharing her story, she hopes to make the need for STARS “real” for people who have not faced a life-changing moment like the one which she and Zoe lived through.

“For people in rural Saskatchewan, STARS can sometimes mean the difference between life and death. The coordination between 911 – STARS headquarters – and the Trauma Unit at Regina General Hospital – is incredible. And the crews are very well-trained. You could not be in better hands. The helicopters are like mini-ICU units, and they can do a lot of the diagnostics and testing before you arrive at the hospital. So, the doctors can be ready for a patient when they get to the hospital. Those minutes save lives,” she said.

The donation page for the STARS Critical Care on the Air Radiothon will remain open until Monday, April 25th for those who may wish to donate.