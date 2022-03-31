Kipling residents still have opportunity to reserve spot before spring seeding begins

Gardeners among us are starting to get ‘that look’ in their eyes.

As the snow disappears and the ground begins to warm, these folks know that soon they’ll be able to get back to doing what they love most, getting their hands dirty.

Unfortunately, it can sometimes be difficult for some who want to garden but don’t have a good space on their own property, to find a place for a garden.

So, this year the Town of Kipling has designated a space for a Community Garden.

“We’ve had requests over the years for a Community Garden” says Town CEO Gail Dakue.

“During COVID, it has seemed that more people have taken an interest in gardening. It is something that many people really enjoy and it’s something that gets people doing something outside.

“As well, with the cost of food rising and the concerns about the possibility of some food items being in short supply, people are increasingly conscious of the benefits of growing some of their own vegetables.

“So, Council decided to set aside a space for a Community Garden this year.”

Dakue says that the Community Garden is located in an easily accessible area of town.

“Council considered a couple of possible locations for a Community Garden.

“The spot that was chosen is straight south of the outdoor rink and is divided into 10 plots that are each 10 ft. x 11 ft.

“It’s actually a lovely spot for a garden. It’s nestled in-between the condos on one side and a row of trees (that can provide a windbreak) on the other side.

“So, it’s a location that is easily seen by people living in the area.

“But at the same time, it’s an open space with plenty of sun and water close by.

“So, people will be able to bring watering cans and water their garden.”

She notes that guidelines for those renting the plot have been limited to a few “common sense” rules.

“The Town will till the entire garden once in the spring and again in the fall.

“But it will be up to each gardener to keep their plot worked and weeded throughout the season.

“People will also need to bring their own tools and watering cans. And they will have to ensure that the water is turned off when they are finished using it.

“Beyond that, we are going to deal with any other questions as they arise.”

Dakue adds that the Community Garden could well become a place where residents can not only enjoy gardening, but also have the opportunity to visit with friends and neighbors.

“The Community Garden has the potential to become a really nice gathering place for people. Gardening in a space like this gives people the opportunity to spend time together outside doing something they enjoy! Along with fresh vegetables, there could be some wonderful friendships growing there this season!”

The Town of Kipling currently has two plots in the Community Garden that are still available to rent. The rental fee is $20 for the year. Anyone interested in renting a plot is asked to contact the Town Office.