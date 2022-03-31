After a two year break, Saskatchewan high school basketball teams were finally able to participate in playoffs last weekend. The Indian Head senior girls team had a stellar season and was selected to host the 3A tournament.

The provincial championships, now known as HOOPLA, began in 1951. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to Teacher Job Sanctions and public health measures relating to COVID-19. As the pandemic continued through the following year, HOPPLA was cancelled again in 2021.

The season returned to normal this year, with a minor change to the championship format. Traditionally, all the games for the final tournament take place in one city. However, the Saskatchewan High School Athletic Association (SHSAA) Board of Directors met in January and determined that the championship would be split up to assist with logistical planning and safety. Forty-eight teams were divided according to their conferences to play in nine communities on March 25 and 26. The typical format will be followed next year with all teams playing in Prince Albert.

Because of the new format for 2022, Indian Head submitted a bid and was selected to host the 3A Girls championship games. The tournament was live-streamed so those unable to attend in person, like residents at the nearby Hayes Haven Personal Care Home, could still cheer on the players.

The Indian Head girls entered the provincial tournament ranked first in the 3A conference. They faced Kamsack in the semi-finals on Friday night, winning 66 to 55. The next morning, Unity claimed third place after a close match against Kamsack with a final score of 59 to 50. On Saturday afternoon, teams from Indian Head and St. Walburg competed for gold. In spite of a strong effort on the part of the home team, St. Walburg took the win, 65 to 47.

Following the tournament, Coach Dave Clark praised the Indian Head girls for their effort and sportsmanship. “My girls, I applaud you for a great season. Together you have helped build a great culture in which we support each other, push each other, and hold each other to a very high standard,” he said. “Silver medals might not feel like the right fit right now but that is because you dared to dream. You were willing to put yourself out there. Hold your heads very high my dears. There is no shame in giving your all and coming up short.”