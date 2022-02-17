2021 Population 1,076

It cannot be called a “population boom”.

But Mayor Pat Jackson says that the latest Census data shows that Kipling is “moving in the right direction”.

“According to the latest figures, our population has apparently grown by two!

“That did surprise me a bit.

“I had thought that we would see a bit of a higher number than that.

“However, we are headed in the right direction.

“We’re not going backwards, our population is not decreasing, so that’s good!”

Jackson says that she remains optimistic that the town will see more population growth by the time the next Census is taken.

“Part of our Strategic Plan involves finding ways to encourage people to come to Kipling, so that we can hope to see more population growth by the next Census.

“That said, we’re not focused on seeing a huge increase in numbers.

“We’re not trying to become another Regina, or even another Moosomin.

“Our goal is to see a 10 per cent increase in our population.

“But no-one is going to see it as a failure if we find we have only 10 more people living here when the next Census is taken!”

She goes on to note that several factors make population growth likely.

“Given some of the activity that’s taking place in our area, there are bound to be a few more people moving into Kipling.

“Väderstad has put on a second shift.

“So, we might see some impact on our population from that.

“The Bekevar Wind Project is also starting construction this summer. And while the construction phase itself might not bring more long-term residents to the community, I think that we will very likely see people coming here when the maintenance jobs connected to that project become available.”

As well, Jackson says that it is important to remember that Kipling is part of a larger community.

“It could well be that those economic factors could mean that we see people moving into Kennedy or Windthorst too. But Kipling is part of that larger picture that includes Kennedy, Windthorst, and other neighbouring communities.

“People from those communities who come to Kipling to do business and take part in various activities. At the same time, people who live in Kipling support businesses and events in those other communities.”

She adds that preserving the quality of life in the community takes precedence over striving for a dramatic rise in population.

“I’ve spoken with people in communities where they have seen a dramatic rise in population, and it can be overwhelming.

“Myself and the other members of Council believe that it is far more important to look at the families living here, and make sure that those families have what they need in this community.

“Ultimately, the one thing that we all want to do is keep that “small town closeness” alive in this community. That atmosphere, those close connections that people have with each other in our community, is one of the things that brought us here years ago. And it is what continues to make this community a great place to live!”