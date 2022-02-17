Enthusiastic spectators wearing pink T-shirts and pastel facemasks cheered for the girls in pink uniforms who were shooting hoops at Indian Head High School (IHHS) last Friday. The tradition that Al Wandler started more than a decade ago demonstrated to players and their fans that they could be part of something bigger than themselves.

One day in 2009, Wandler was sitting at his desk after school flipping through a catalogue. The athletic director and coach at Assiniboia Comprehensive High School noticed a page displaying pink uniforms. The advertisement particularly caught his attention because his father was undergoing cancer treatment at the time.

“I always try to teach my teams that you’re part of something bigger than yourself; you’re not just a team, you’re the community at large,” Wandler told Grasslands News. “I thought maybe we could use these [uniforms] as a fundraising opportunity. The community gives to us, let’s give back to the community.”

With assistance from Assiniboia School’s Student Representative Council (SRC), a set of jerseys was purchased for the girls’ basketball team. They hosted their first Pink Game to raise funds for cancer research in November 2009, a month after Wandler’s father passed away from cancer.

Although Wandler’s personal experience provided the initial impetus for the fundraiser, he and the school felt it was a tradition that should continue and expand. The coach contacted a team in Fillmore with whom Assiniboia had a friendly rivalry. He offered to purchase pink uniforms for Fillmore, on the condition that Fillmore raise funds for cancer research as well as their own uniforms.

Assiniboia also loaned their pink uniforms to a team in Estevan, which in turn raised money for cancer research and uniforms for their team. Estevan passed along the initiative to Indian Head and in February 2011, IHHS hosted their first Pink Game wearing jerseys from Assiniboia and further spreading the “wave of pink” to Wynyard.

Since the inaugural event in 2009, more than 20 teams from Saskatchewan and Alberta have hosted Pink Games. Wandler estimates that the Assiniboia team has raised $100,000 and the initiative has raised $350,000 overall.

The Pink Game at IHHS last Friday was part of the school’s 11th annual two-day “Heartbreaker Classic” tournament. In addition to the distinctly colored uniforms, players from the Indian Head team and their opponents from Southey wore pink socks, hair ribbons and shoelaces at Friday night’s game. One of the referees even wore bright pink track pants to show his support. By the end of the weekend, the IHHS girls were the tournament champions and had accomplished something even greater. Through tournament admission fees, as well as a raffle and silent auction of items donated by local families and businesses, the event raised $6,500 to support research through the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan.

Funds from Pink Games are typically given to the Canadian Cancer Society or similar organization, but as opportunities arose teams have also supported individuals facing financial stress because of cancer treatments.

“When I ask my captain to hand over the cheque – they’ll never forget those moments. The girls realize in that moment that they made a difference,” Wandler said. “Kids get a bad rap at times, but these kids that are part of the ‘pink wave,’ they’re doing huge things.”