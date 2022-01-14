On November 21, 2021, the Saskatchewan RCMP Crime Reduction Team executed a search warrant at a residence on 4th Avenue in Weyburn, SK in relation to an ongoing investigation. Officers located and seized a number of firearms, including two 3D printed firearms.

On January 11, 2022, Crime Reduction Team officers arrested an adult male in relation to this investigation.

Justin McMahon (DOB: 1995-09-21) of Weyburn, SK is charged with:

– 1 count, manufacture a restricted weapon knowing not authorized to do so, Section 99, Criminal Code

– 1 count, manufacture a prohibited weapon knowing not authorized to do so, Section 99, Criminal Code

– 1 count, possess a restricted weapon together with readily accessible ammunition capable of being discharged in the said firearm and was not the holder of a registration certificate for said firearm, Section 95, Criminal Code

– 1 count, possess a prohibited weapon together with readily accessible ammunition capable of being discharged in the said firearm and was not the holder of a registration certificate for said firearm, Section 95, Criminal Code

– 1 count, possess a restricted weapon without being the holder of a registration certificate for the firearm, Section 91(1), Criminal Code

– 1 count, possess a prohibited weapon without being the holder of a registration certificate for the firearm, Section 91(1), Criminal Code

– 2 counts, possess a prohibited device without being the holder of a licence under which he may possess it, Section 91(2), Criminal Code

McMahon will make his first appearance in Weyburn Provincial Court on March 8, 2022.

“It’s illegal to manufacture a firearm unless you have a proper firearms business licence to do so. This includes manufacture by traditional methods, or other means,” says S/Sgt. Scott Lambie of the Saskatchewan RCMP Crime Reduction Team. “Illegal firearms can present risk to community safety and the Saskatchewan RCMP is committed to removing them from the street. Illegally-manufactured guns are of extra concern because they have no serial number and thus, can’t be traced if used in a crime.”

Weyburn Police Service, the Canada Border Services Agency and the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team assisted in this investigation.