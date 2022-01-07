This year’s Saskatchewan Winter Games that were slated to take place in Regina from February 20-26, 2022, will not proceed due to COVID-19.

The Saskatchewan Games Council and the Regina Host Committee have made the difficult decision that the 2022 Saskatchewan Winter Games in Regina will not proceed in February based on advice from medical advisors due to the unpredictability of the Omicron variant. This decision follows a recommendation by medical health officials representing the Saskatchewan Health Authority, as well as input from the Medical Division of the Host Organizing Committee.

The Saskatchewan Games Council and the Regina Host Committee have worked collaboratively with medical advisors throughout the planning process. Most recently, the unpredictability and rapid spread of the new Omicron variant has added an extra layer of health and public safety risk that became collectively more challenging to mitigate. The Host Organizing Committee has taken every precaution to ensure the health and safety of the Games participants, the Regina community, and visitors from across the province.

The Saskatchewan Games Council would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding as partners worked tirelessly to try to deliver these Games. Throughout the process the health and safety of everyone involved was the number one priority and became evident when making this tough decision.

Over the following weeks, the Saskatchewan Games Council will work closely with its partners and the Regina Host Committee to explore options on how to best meet the needs of athletes, stakeholders, and the host community. The hope is to deliver the 2022 edition of the Games in the future. Additional information will be communicated when a shared decision has been reached.