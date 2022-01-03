Members of the public are advised that the Moosomin COVID-19 Testing and Assessment (CTA) and Vaccine site (502 Park Avenue) will be temporarily out of service effective Monday, January 3, 2022 until further notice.

Due to a water main break, clients are asked to temporarily access CTA site services at the Whitewood Ambulance Bay (921 Gambetta Street) in Whitewood from Tuesday, January 4 to Thursday, January 6, 2022. The hours of operation at the temporary alternate location are 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. daily.

The vaccine clinic will be temporarily relocated to the Southeast Integrated Care Centre (601 Wright Road) from Tuesday, January 3 to Thursday, January 6, 2022. Clients seeking COVID-19 vaccination and boosters will require booked appointments this week due to the temporary change in clinic location. Appointments can be booked online through the SHA Patient Booking SystemOpens in new window or by phone at 1-833-SASKVAX (727-5829).