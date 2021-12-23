Community votes have been tallied for Indian Head’s Twinkle Tour. There were thirty-eight entries for this year’s Christmas lights contest. The town office provided a map of participating homes and many residents voted for their favourite Christmas lights display after taking the self-guided tour.

Voting closed last Friday and the winners are as follows:

First Place – 404 Bell Street;

Second Place – 311 Bell Street; and

Third Place – 1008 Grand Avenue.

Winners will receive reimbursement for purchases at local businesses up to a specified amount.