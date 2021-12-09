Home Herald Sun Herald Sun News Zagime to install natural gas to reserve & resorts
Zagime First Nation is planning to add natural gas infrastructure to its communities.Homes on First Nation land are currently heated by propane and Shadrack Ogedegbe, Director of Land & Infrastructure for Zagime, noted several benefits to replacing propane tanks with natural gas lines.“You don’t end up running out of propane, you don’t have to order […]
