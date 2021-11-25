Home Fort Times Fort Times News New helipad launched in formal dedication
The $700,000 helicopter landing pad at All Nations’ Healing Hospital in Fort Qu’Appelle was formally dedicated Friday, Nov. 19 with an indigenous invocation and blessing delivered by traditional knowledge keeper Rick Favel. The landing pad had to be built to meet Transport Canada’s regulations and safety requirements.“We didn’t rely on federal or provincial or Saskatchewan […]
