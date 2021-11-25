Helipad opened - Knowledge keeper Rick Favel and Mayor Gus Lagace exchange greetings at the dedication of the All Nations’ Hospital Heliport with STARS operations director Darcy McKay (L) and Chief Michael Starr, vice president of the hospital’s board of operations.

The $700,000 helicopter landing pad at All Nations’ Healing Hospital in Fort Qu’Appelle was formally dedicated Friday, Nov. 19 with an indigenous invocation and blessing delivered by traditional knowledge keeper Rick Favel. The landing pad had to be built to meet Transport Canada’s regulations and safety requirements.“We didn’t rely on federal or provincial or Saskatchewan […]

