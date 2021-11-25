Saskatchewan Order of Merit - Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan Russ Mirasty (left) presents Melville mayor Walter Streelasky with the Saskatchewan Order of Merit Award during a presentation ceremony held in Regina last week. Streelasky was originally to receive the award in 2020 but the event was canceled due to COVID-19.

In June of 2020, Mayor Walter Streelasky of Melville was honoured to receive the exciting news that he had been selected as one of the prominent members of the province to receive the Saskatchewan Order of Merit. However, due to the lock downs associated with Covid-19, the ceremonies were postponed and those receiving the award […]

» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.

Previous articleFort Times – November 26, 2021
Next articleThree pedestrians struck and killed on Saskatchewan roads

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR