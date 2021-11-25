Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Mayor receives Saskatchewan Order of Merit
In June of 2020, Mayor Walter Streelasky of Melville was honoured to receive the exciting news that he had been selected as one of the prominent members of the province to receive the Saskatchewan Order of Merit. However, due to the lock downs associated with Covid-19, the ceremonies were postponed and those receiving the award […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.