Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Melville Fire rescues pelican
It was not a typical call for the Melville Fire Department but several firefighters went out of their way last weekend to help rescue an injured pelican off the Melville reservoir.The unusual rescue happened on Nov. 14 when Melville resident Tracy Kerestesh went to walk her dog at the dam and noticed a pelican on […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.