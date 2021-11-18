Home Fort Times Fort Times News Acting CAO appointed by Town of Fort
Mary-Lynn Paquette to fill role until replacement found The Town of Fort Qu’Appelle has appointed Mary-Lynn Paquette as its acting Chief Administration Officer until a permanent replacement can be recruited. The town dismissed Victor Goodman at the end of October. Paquette was appointed Acting CAO at a special meeting of council on Nov. 8, but the […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.