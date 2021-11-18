Veterans remember - Wapella veteran Gordon Jones (centre) stands in front of the Whitewood Cenotaph along with other local veterans who attended the Whitewood Remembrance Day service on Nov. 11. Pictured are, (l-r) Chase Fercho, Rebecca Fercho (nee: Miller), Gordon Jones, Thomas Mebs and Laine Sippola.

Gordon Jones A 100-year-old war veteran from Wapella has caught people’s attention right across Canada after a photo of him attending the Remembrance Day service in Whitewood was posted and shared to social media.Gordon Jones, who is a member of the Whitewood Legion, is the last remaining World War II veteran from the Wapella/Whitewood area. […]

