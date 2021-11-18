Home Herald Sun Herald Sun News 100-year old veteran stands to remember
Gordon Jones A 100-year-old war veteran from Wapella has caught people’s attention right across Canada after a photo of him attending the Remembrance Day service in Whitewood was posted and shared to social media.Gordon Jones, who is a member of the Whitewood Legion, is the last remaining World War II veteran from the Wapella/Whitewood area. […]
