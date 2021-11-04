The Melville Comprehensive School (MCS) Cobras won an exciting 48-41 over the Melfort Comets in the Saskatchewan High School Athletic Association Football Provincial quarter-final 9-man A-Side Playoffs. The win gives the Cobras the right to host the Martensville Royals, who defeated the Lumsden Devils 62-20.In other games, the Tisdale Tornadoes defeated Fort Qu’Appelle Bison 62-22 […]