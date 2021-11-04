Cobras vs Comets - Dakota Gawel of the MCS Cobras is forced out of bounds by a pair of Melfort Comets during quarter-final 9-man football action in the city on Oct. 30. The Cobras came out on top 48-41 and will now face the Martensville Royals at the Snake Pit at 1 p.m. on Nov. 6.Photo By Darcy Gross

The Melville Comprehensive School (MCS) Cobras won an exciting 48-41 over the Melfort Comets in the Saskatchewan High School Athletic Association Football Provincial quarter-final 9-man A-Side Playoffs. The win gives the Cobras the right to host the Martensville Royals, who defeated the Lumsden Devils 62-20.In other games, the Tisdale Tornadoes defeated Fort Qu’Appelle Bison 62-22 […]

» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.

Previous articleMelville set to introduce new lending bylaw

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR