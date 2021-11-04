Home Fort Times Fort Times Sports Bandits team to hold Nov. 16 fundraiser event
Team raising money to install lights on football field The Bandits high school football team has got a great committee behind them who are working to fundraise for the purchase of stadium lights at the football field in Broadview.The Bandits may play football out of Broadview but the team is a combination of Broadview, Whitewood […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.