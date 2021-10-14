Support for local library - The Friends of the Library present a bag with $2,600 to the Melville Public Library. From left to right are, Friends of the Library organizers Barb Hein and Myra Siminoff, librarian Carol Bamford, assistant librarian Robin Later and FOL organizer Nerissa Kresowaty.

This year’s annual Friends of the Library Book Sale was a huge success, volunteers selling thousands of books for a good cause.“We had a wonderful book sale this year. We were happy that we were even able to have it,” explains Friends of the Library (FOL) organizer Nerissa Kresowaty. ”Lots of planning went into it. […]

