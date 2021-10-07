Home Fort Times Fort Times News Local First Nations mark Truth and Reconciliation
Cowessess and Ochapowace Stories of pain and sorrow mingled with hope for healing and a brighter future during a gathering on local area First Nations on Thursday, Sept. 30. The events were held in recognition of Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.Cowessess First Nation leaders, elders and youth met on the lawn beside […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.