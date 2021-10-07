Home Fort Times Fort Times News Firefighters converge in Melville for training
Close to 200 firefighters from across Saskatchewan converged in Melville last weekend to take part in the Saskatchewan Volunteer Firefighters Association (SVFFA) fall fire school. It was the first time in two years that a training school could be held in the province due to COVID-19 restrictions.Firefighters from large and small departments spent Oct. 1 […]
