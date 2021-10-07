Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News City marks first Day of Truth & Reconciliation
Mayor visits Cowessess and Kahkewistahaw First Nations “September 30, 2021 marked the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation,” said Mayor of the City of Melville, Walter Streelasky. “That day honoured the survivors of the residential school system, their families and their communities. This was a day of recognition for injustices experienced by Indigenous people […]
