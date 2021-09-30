Medals presented - Lt. Governor Russ Mirasty presents Craig Huber from Lipton FD with the Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal (left right). Also receiving the medal was Trevor Topinka, Whitewood FD (bottom left), and Deputy Chiefs Kelly Junek and Jason Nicols of Stockholm FD. In all there was 166 recipients in the province.

Sask. Protective Services Medal Qui civitatem tuentur (Who guard the citizenry) A dozen firefighters from five local fire departments were last week recognized by the province for their exemplary years of service when they were presented with the Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal. The medal honours personnel with 25 years or more of exemplary service in […]

