Home Fort Times Fort Times Sports Polocrosse – a sport that anyone can enjoy
Last weekend, a group of people came together at the Kennedy Rodeo Grounds.They came because of their shared passion for Polocrosse, a sport that organizers say anyone can take part in.Polocrosse is a team sport that combines polo and lacrosse.The game was developed in 1938, when a couple from Australia (Mr. & Mrs. Edward Hirst) […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.