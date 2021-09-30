Home Fort Times Fort Times News 1,000 days of consecutive running – over 3,000 km
Melville’s Michelle Rondeau did not set out to run every day for over two and a half years, it just sort of happened. However, like most things that begin as a short-term goal or challenge, the activity became a habit and suddenly a thousand days had gone by.“I started on a whim,” explains Rondeau. “I […]
