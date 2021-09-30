Runs over 3,000 km - Michelle Rondeau has been running for 1,000 consecutive days and completed a distance equivalent to crossing the United States from top to bottom.

Melville’s Michelle Rondeau did not set out to run every day for over two and a half years, it just sort of happened. However, like most things that begin as a short-term goal or challenge, the activity became a habit and suddenly a thousand days had gone by.“I started on a whim,” explains Rondeau. “I […]

