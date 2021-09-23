Home Herald Sun Herald Sun News Robert Kitchen re-elected with 76% of the vote
Federal election A Liberal minority government was re-elected in Canada’s 44th general election on Monday. All the parties fell short of the 170 electoral votes required for a majority government, though the results on Wednesday morning showed the Liberals nearly succeeded with a total of 158 and the Conservatives were a close second with 119 […]
