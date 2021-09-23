Home Fort Times Fort Times News New Daywalker Centre opens on Okanese F.N.
Neither a group home nor an addiction treatment centre, the Daywalker Homefire Family Centre which officially opened Thursday, Sept. 16 on Okanese First Nation has been designed as a place where children of disadvantaged families both on and off the reserve can rediscover their culture, their language and their spirituality.The $2-million facility is named for […]
