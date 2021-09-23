Home Kipling Clipper Kipling Clipper News Kipling School has 11 positive COVID-19 cases
Last week, that invisible enemy that our kind has been battling for over a year and a half, took aim at the heart of our community.On Thursday, Sept. 16th, Kipling School emailed a letter to parents, informing them that confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been diagnosed at the school.Luc Lerminiaux (Director of Education at Prairie […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.