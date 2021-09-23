Incumbent Cathay Wagantall wins with 69% of the vote Member of Parliament for Yorkton-Melville Cathay Wagantall won her riding on Monday. It was a bittersweet victory after the conservatives suffered a heartbreaking loss overall, despite predictions that they were likely to win by a nose. This has undoubtedly caused many people from Saskatchewan, as well […]

» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.

