All residences must have CO2 and fire detectors
Sask. amends Uniform Building and Accessibility Standards RegulationsDeadline for compliance is July 1, 2022 All Saskatchewan residential buildings will require working carbon monoxide and smoke alarms by July 1, 2022.Government Relations Minister Don McMorris has announced amendments to The Uniform Building and Accessibility Standards Regulations (the UBAS Regulations). The amendments require carbon monoxide (CO) and […]
