Fundraising dinner planned for dialysis patient
Nobody saw it coming. Neither Wyatt Hall nor his parents, Wade and Christie Hall of Kennedy, suspected that they were about to face a life-altering situation.As Tammy Hall (Wyatt’s aunt) explains, “Wyatt’s always been a healthy kid. He barely ever went to the doctor for anything. Then on Dec. 19, 2020, he got sick.”He was […]
