Fundraising dinner - Wyatt Hall who currently has to do 5-6 hours a day, six days a week on a dialysis machine. Proceeds from the dinner will help his associated medical costs.

Nobody saw it coming. Neither Wyatt Hall nor his parents, Wade and Christie Hall of Kennedy, suspected that they were about to face a life-altering situation.As Tammy Hall (Wyatt’s aunt) explains, “Wyatt’s always been a healthy kid. He barely ever went to the doctor for anything. Then on Dec. 19, 2020, he got sick.”He was […]

