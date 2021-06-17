Home Fort Times Fort Times News Grenfell expects over $37,000 surplus
After weeks of deliberation, the Town of Grenfell passed its 2021 municipal budget. The projected revenue for this year is $4.2 million, with an anticipated surplus of $31,267 after projected expenses for the year.Although the province announced a slight increase to its education property tax rates in April, Grenfell’s leaders were able to lower the […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.