Home Fort Times Fort Times News Okalita honoured for her humanitarianism
A Fort Qu’Appelle youngster who has raised thousands of dollars for charity in annual on-line auctions of donated items has been recognized in the Saskatchewan Legislature for her philanthropy.In a statement to the house last week Indian Head-Milestone MLA Don McMorris said he is proud to have this young woman, Catherine Okalita, as a constituent.Okalita, […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.